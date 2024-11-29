G Udayagiri: G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district has emerged as the coldest town in the state with the mercury dipping to a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius Thursday, according to the G Udayagiri Agricultural Research Centre. Surrounding villages like Mukulingia, Siriki, and Kurmingia are experiencing even colder conditions, though the exact temperatures remain unmeasured due to the lack of monitoring equipment in those areas. For the past 12 days, the persistent low temperatures have significantly impacted daily life in G Udayagiri.

The harsh cold, compounded by dense fog and biting winds, has brought hardship to many, particularly the impoverished residents. The highest daytime temperature has been recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, leading to chilly conditions even during the day. To assist the homeless, the local Notified Area Council (NAC) has set up a nighttime shelter. Residents of the area are reluctant to leave their homes before 10am due to the extreme cold. Cases of cold-related illnesses such as coughs and chills are on the rise, with people staying indoors and gathering around bonfires to keep warm. The ongoing cold spell has left a lasting impact, emphasising the need for additional support and preparedness for the affected communities.