Bhubaneswar: The mercury plummeted in several parts of Odisha Wednesday, with over 20 places recording minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, officials said.

G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state, registering a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, while Phulbani town recorded 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Rourkela (5.1 degrees Celsius) and Jharsuguda (5.4 degrees Celsius), the IMD said.

The minimum temperatures in Daringbadi, a popular tourist destination, Keonjhar, Sundergarh and Bhawanipatna hovered between 7 and 8 degrees Celsius, it said in a bulletin.

In the state capital, Bhubaneswar, the minimum temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said a steady inflow of dry and cold northerly winds contributed to the chill, which is likely to intensify over the next few days.

The weather office also issued a warning for dense fog at several places across the state.