Kendrapara: The Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district, known globally as the largest nesting ground for Olive Ridley sea turtles, faces mounting ecological threats despite annual protection measures. The sanctuary, which attracts nearly 4-5 lakh turtles each year for nesting, is now grappling with severe pollution, illegal trawling, habitat loss, and administrative shortcomings.

Experts fear these issues could undermine decades of conservation work for the Olive Ridley — a species listed as “vulnerable” in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red Data Book. Only one out of 1,000 hatchlings survives to adulthood, according to IUCN data, underscoring the species’ fragile future.

Plastic waste and toxic effluents from nearby industrial belts and prawn farms are polluting the sea, damaging seaweed habitats that support marine life. Environmentalists say wastewater from shrimp aquaculture is contaminating coastal waters, destroying seaweed gardens and allowing jellyfish populations to rise alarmingly.

“The unchecked dumping of plastic and waste from aquaculture and industries has upset the marine ecosystem. Seaweed beds are dying, fish populations are shrinking, and the entire food chain is being disrupted,” said environmentalist Hemant Kumar Raut.

The loss of natural breeding grounds due to coastal erosion has worsened the problem. Agarnasi Island has already disappeared beneath the sea, while other nesting areas such as Nasi, Babubali, and Ekakula have shrunk significantly. However, the formation of a new beach near Satabhaya this year has sparked hope among conservationists and local intellectuals that it may offer a fresh nesting site for the endangered turtles.

The Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, carved out of Bhitarkanika National Park September 27, 1997, covers 1,435 sq km, of which only 27 sq km is land. The terrestrial area, however, is steadily eroding.

Forest patrol boats remain non-functional, marine police stations face staff shortages, and coordination with the Coast Guard is inconsistent. These lapses allow unauthorised trawlers to enter restricted waters, trapping turtles in banned gill nets. Every year, hundreds of turtles die due to illegal fi shing.

Experts and locals also point to the lack of high-powered patrol vessels, making it difficult to intercept trespassing boats in time.

To safeguard nesting turtles, a seasonal fishing ban will be enforced from November 1 to May 31 along the Gahirmatha coast. During this period, fishing activities will be prohibited within the sanctuary’s marine zone. Intellectuals, including Ganesh Chandra Samal, Jagannath Das, Dolagobinda Jena, Hemant Kumar Raut, and Ashok Kumar Swain, have urged the government to strengthen surveillance and raise awareness among coastal communities.

Despite the sanctuary’s global significance, conservationists warn that rising marine pollution, expanding shrimp farms, and weak enforcement threaten to push Olive Ridleys closer to extinction. With more than 1,000 turtle deaths reported annually in restricted waters, experts stress the need for stronger coastal protection and pollution control.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bharadraja Gaonkar said extensive measures are being taken to safeguard the species. “The Forest department has intensified patrolling and monitoring through fi eld camps to prevent illegal fishing during the restriction period,” Gaonkar said. “During last year’s ban, several unauthorised trawlers were seized, and more than 235 cases were registered against violators. We are committed to ensuring stronger protection for the Olive Ridleys this season.”