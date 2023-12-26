Kendrapara: The forest personnel of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary have arrested 26 fishermen in the last two days for catching fish illegally after trespassing into the ‘No Fishing Zone’ of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. The forest personnel also seized two trawlers, 12.10 quintal marine fish catch, 14 trawler fishing nets, eight VHF sets, and three numbers of GPS sets from the arrested fishermen, Ranger of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary Pradosh Moharana said. He said the forest personnel during patrolling in the mid sea noticed a trawler in the prohibited area of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. The patrolling team intercepted the fishing trawler, arrested nine fishermen and seized 12 quintals of fish catch, four VHF sets, two GPS sets, and 10 trawl fishing nets from their possessions.

Similarly, on the wee hours of Sunday, the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary personnel intercepted a fishing trawler and arrested 17 fishermen for unauthorisedly catching fish at the ‘No Fishing Zone’ within Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. They seized 10 kg marine fish catch, fishing nets, a GPS set, and a fish finder along with four VHF sets from the arrested persons’ possessions.