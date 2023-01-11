Kendrapara: Despite the framing of rules and constant embarking on awareness campaigns for the protection of Olive Ridley turtles, nothing seems to be working in the state. Deaths of Olive Ridley turtles are allegedly increasing in the world-famous Gahirmatha marine sanctuary which is known as the nursery of the rare species, sources said. This development has come to light when the Odisha government has chosen the turtle as the mascot and named it ‘Olly’ for the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. However, it seems that the government is least interested in implementing the rules for the protection of the turtles.

In a development, Sunday, members of a voluntary outfit spotted 20 dead turtles at Madali island of the marine sanctuary and buried them. Observers and environmentalists have blamed the deaths on the movement of trawlers and fishing boats in the prohibited zones. The turtles, while swimming to the shore for mating, are being hit by trawlers and fishing boats and are dying. The Forest department has banned fishing by motorised vessels and trawlers within 20km of the shores along the Devi, Dhamra, and Rushikulya river mouths from November 2022 to May 2023.

However, in spite of the order, the boats are violating it with impunity. Forest officials are cracking down regularly on the boats operating in the prohibited areas. A total of 20 boats have been seized so far, but that has not hindered the fishermen from carrying out their illegal activities. Sources said that the fishermen are only interested in their own profits and do not care about the endangered Olive Ridley species.

As a result, the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary has turned into a graveyard for the turtles. Nature lover Manoj Kumar Nayak pointed out that prohibitory orders are not being followed at all. He said fishing is carried out with impunity without any fear of legal action. “The fishermen have also set up markets to sell their catch in the prohibited zones. They are allegedly paying huge amounts to the local Forest department and police to continue their activities,” Nayak alleged.

Environmentalist Ramesh Chandra Jena alleged that turtle deaths are increasing as the boats and trawlers are not installing turtle excluder devices (TED), despite an order of the Orissa High Court.

Sources said that patrolling is also not being carried out in the prohibited zones. They said that two patrolling boats bought for Rs 6 crore are lying unused for quite some time now. “Also boats and trawlers seized earlier were confiscated. Now fishermen are moving the court to get their vessels back,” they informed. Prakash Chandra Das, president of ‘Samudrika Jiva Surakhsya Samiti’ said that the nesting sites of the turtles are under grave threat. Erosion is rapidly eating up the Babubali, Madali, and Ekakula islands.

However, it seems that the Forest department has no plans to prevent erosion. When contacted, Gahirmatha forest range officer Manas Chandra Das said that special attention is being given to the protection of the turtles. Patrolling has been intensified and many arrests have been made, Das added.