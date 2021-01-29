Obesity is a big issue affecting lives of people these days. It is attributed to unhealthy eating. However, despite reducing calorie intake and exercising, people fail to come out of obesity. Let us know the factors affecting obesity.

Thyroid

Thyroid is believed to be the biggest cause of obesity. If your thyroid is not producing the right amount of thyroid hormone then you become obese. Along with this, you also get symptoms like fatigue, weakness, cold.

Menopause

According to the report, weight gain in women increases during menopause. Metabolism weakens as we age, causing problems in burning calories. Due to menopause, the waist becomes fatter.

Insufficient sleep

You have to know that sleep is very important for good health. Waking up late at night and drinking something or the other increases your calories due to which you become obese.

Stress

Stress is extremely harmful to the body. Actually, stress creates cortisol hormone in the body which further increases the appetite in you. As stress increases, the mind wants to eat high-calorie food items due to which weight gain becomes inevitable.

Quitting smoking

Smoking is harmful to the body. But if you decide to quit smoking, then during this process, there is a possibility of increasing obesity. But this issue often ends with time.