BANTALA: A wildlife volunteer, locally known as a Gajamitra, was rendered critical after coming in contact with an illegal electric snare laid by poachers in the Bantala forest range of Angul district, forest officials said Friday.

The injured has been identified as Dilip Kumar Gochhayat, 48, of Basala Adiaghai village.

Forest department sources said he sustained nearly 30 per cent burn injuries, mainly on his left hand and leg.

The incident occurred near the Hamamira village boundary under the Kanja section of the Bantala forest division while a Forest department patrolling team was conducting routine surveillance in the Hamamira–Hindol border area Thursday night. T

he injured volunteer was immediately rescued by fellow team members and rushed to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital in a Forest Department vehicle.

He was later referred to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced treatment “He is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is being closely monitored,” said Bantala range officer Prasanna Kumar Sahu.