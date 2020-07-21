Gajapati: The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Gajapati district passed away at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, Tuesday.

The ADM has been identified as Karunakar Raika.

Sources said, due some illness he had been admitted to MKCG hospital before some days where he was undergoing treatment. Raika succumbed to the disease, Tuesday morning.

However, the actual reason behind his sudden demise is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said he was serving as an in-charge of the COVID hospital and COVID Care Centres in the district.

Notably, rising number of COVID-19 cases has triggered panic among the district people and district administration. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 718 in the district. Out of the total number of 151 people who are undergoing treatment, 562 recovered from the disease. A total of five people succumbed to COVID-19 in the district.

When the district has been suffering from such a crucial situation, a pall of gloom descended among the district people soon after the news of COVID-19 hospital in charge’s death spread.

