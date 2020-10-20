Gajapati: In view of the request from the Gajapati district administration, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has decided to conduct a special examination for the ill-fated students who missed a chance to appear due to a bus mishap. A total of 60 aspirants were travelling in a bus October 16 to appear for the exams when the accident occurred. Officials of the district administration informed Tuesday that the exams for these 60 students will be conducted October 22.

A notification issued by the district administration said that students need to call the district nodal officer on mobile number-8763687848 for appearing for the test.

The 60 aspirants were from Ramagiri, Udayagiri, Jiranga and Chandiput localities in Gajapati district. The bus was going to Bhubaneswar via Berhampur city. While taking a sharp turn near Taptapani Ghat on national highway (NH-326), the driver lost control over the ill-fated vehicle and the bus overturned.

Twenty five OJEE aspirants suffered injuries. Out of them, five students are still in critical condition.

District collector Anupam Saha had written a letter to the OJEE authorities requesting them to conduct another test for the aspirants. OJEE chairman SK Chand has accepted the request and the aspirants will have another chance.

