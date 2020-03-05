Kashinagar: Even as the academic year 2019-20 is about to end and summer vacation will start after annual examinations, several primary schools under Kashinagar block in Gajapati district have not been supplied uniforms, shoes, a report said.

One such school is the Sribishnupur project upper primary school of Sitapur panchayat under this block. This school has 125 students and five teachers including the headmistress.

As per norms of the state government, School and Mass Education department supplies uniforms and shoes free of cost, in order to attract children to schools and check dropouts at primary education level. However, government grants are allegedly being embezzled.

Local villagers namely sarpanch Bhariyati Sabar, Samiti member Dr Rajesh and several others said, “Higher authorities of the department need to intervene as various grants are being misutilised here. We ran from pillar to post and have drawn the attention of the district education officer and block education officer in Gajapati district in this regard, but in vain.”