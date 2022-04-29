Udayagiri: He might be imparting knowledge to the students of a primary school for more than a decade, but his love for conservation of forests is what makes him different from other teachers.

Meet Karansingh Pradhan of Malipadar village under tribal-dominated Mohana block in Gajapati district. Though he is a teacher at a primary school at Deulakhani village, it is his love for forest and greenery that has brought him laurels from several quarters.

Pradhan has taken the responsibility of protecting a 30-acre forest which is home to a dozen of valuable trees like sal, mango, neem, tentuli (Tamarindus Indica) and many others. Pradhan is leaving no stone unturned to protect the trees from smugglers and mafia.

Pradhan attributes his passion to his father Brahman Singh Pradhan.

“My father was a forest lover. He would do anything to protect valuable trees and herbs. His dedication and work had won him accolades from the government. But, 15 years back, he was killed by the smugglers and wood mafia,” Pradhan bursts into tears remembering his late father.

“Now, I’m following the footsteps of my father. I will not let his efforts go waste,” Pradhan added.

His day starts with a tour in the forest. First, he goes and checks on the trees and does some work before he goes to the school. He then goes to school and returns in the evening to resume his work. He has been doing this since his father’s murder.

He has been planting new varieties of trees in the forest. He is also making sure that no wood mafia or smugglers enter the forest. Slowly, all the insects, bees and birds that were lost are returning back to the forest, much to the happiness of the villagers.

Now, villagers are also supporting him in tackling the mafia. They also help him in planting trees on a massive scale. Many have even taking up agriculture inside the forest, without any harm to the trees.

Seasonal crops like black pepper, peas, beans, varieties of legumes and other vegetables are also grown in the forest to increase its fertility. These crops are sold in the local market or cooked for students in the school, Pradhan said.

“People have understood the value of forests and nature. It is extremely necessary to spread awareness on forest protection. I will continue to do this noble work until I’m alive,” Pradhan concludes.