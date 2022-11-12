Dhenkanal: Man-animal conflict has been raging in parts of the state as forest cover and natural habitats of wild animals are shrinking. Despite various remedial measures, there is no let up in casualties of elephants and humans due to such conflicts. In order to mitigate such strife, the Forest department will start a new initiative titled as ‘Gajaraksha, Janasuraksha’ progamme in Dhenkanal district. In the initial phase, the department will implement the programme in 10 villages, which are frequented by elephants.

Notably, the district is said to be leading in cases of elephant poaching and deaths, and human casualties due to elephants. It has left always left the Forest department worried. Earlier, nearly half a dozen schemes had been executed to curb man-elephant conflict, but most of them have failed to yield desired results in the district. Hence the new programme will be launched in December with hopes of achieving fruition.

In December, when paddy harvesting starts, many forested parts of the district usually see elephants going on a damaging spree. The animals damage crops on a large scale, houses and properties on a regular basis. Upset farmers and locals have to fight it out and sometimes many of them have to face the fury of the animals. The Forest department hopes that this new programme will be effective against the elephant mayhem. Under this programme, solar fencing will be raised on the outskirts of the 10 villages under Mahabirod, Hindol and Sadar ranges.

About 90 per cent of the cost for the solar fencing will be borne by the state government while the remaining 10 percent will be collected from the villagers who are going to get protection from the animals. At first, the project will be initiated near Khalpal village under Mahabirod range while the department has started the tender process for the project. Contacted, DFO Prakashchand Gogineni said,” ‘Gajaraksha, Janasuraksha’ will be launched soon in the district.

Initially, 10 villages have been identified. Solar fencing will be done according to measurements of the periphery of the villages. This will ward off man-animal conflict.” Notably, in this district, the man-elephant conflict has acquired alarming proportions. Both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the last five years. For various reasons, 80 elephants have died while 124 people have lost their lives due to elephant attacks. Various protective and preventive measures have been taken for the elephants. Solar fencing, siren warnings, bee boxes along NH-55 and railway tracks have been put in place.