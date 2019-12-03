Seoul: Famed leakster Ice Universe had claimed that the Samsung’s next-gen ‘Galaxy S11’ smartphone may feature the punch hole design, where the front-facing camera is expected to be similar with the Galaxy Note 10.

There are a lot of expectations with the upcoming Galaxy S11.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone will be available in three screen sizes – 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one, reported recently.

It remains unclear if the smartphone will support 5G.

Recently, Ice universe tweeted screenshots of Samsung’s latest One UI beta update that insinuate the Galaxy S11 could receive a 120Hz display.

The Galaxy S11 is not the only device rumoured to launch with a 120Hz display, OnePlus is also looking forward to launch its new smartphone with ultra-high refresh rate.

Recently, a code in the APK file (the Android app software file) for Samsung’s camera app suggests that Galaxy S11 lineup would support 8K video recording.

The Exynos 990 chipset, which is expected to power the international variants of the device, features 8K@30fps video decoding/encoding capabilities.

Additionally, Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip, which will power the US variants of the S11, is also expected to have enough horsepower to offer 8K video recording.