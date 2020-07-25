Kakatpur: Kakatpur police claimed to have raided a gambling den at Bhandisahi here and arrested four gamblers on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The police team led by inspector in-charge (IIC) Sujit Kumar Das seized Rs 12,300, eight cellphones and playing cards from the gambling den, sources said.

According to police, at least seven persons were gambling at an abandoned cowshed of Naresh Swain of Bhandisahi around 12.30 am.

On a tip-off, a 12-member police team raided the gambling den and arrested Naresh Swain, Krushna Behera, Samir Lenka and Deepak Swain while the remaining gamblers managed to flee.

Sources claimed that a scuffle ensued between the police personnel and relatives of the four arrested persons when the latter tried to waylay the police van. Assistant sub-inspector of police Suryamani Majhi and homeguard Pramod Kandi sustained injuries in the scuffle.

Taking advantage of the melee, some miscreants snatched away a gun from the police team, sources added.

Locals, meanwhile, claimed the involvement of some influential persons in the gambling den.

“We have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident. Steps are being taken to arrest the absconding gamblers,” said a police officer.