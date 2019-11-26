Jeypore: Police late Monday night claimed to have busted a gambling den in Koraput district and arrested eight persons for indulging in gambling.

The identities of the accused are yet to be ascertained.

The Jeypore police, acting on a tip-off about the illegal activity, conducted surprise raids and nabbed the gamblers.

During the raids, the cops also seized Rs 44,250 in cash, seven motorcycles and eight mobile phones from the spot.

One of the suspects, who was operating the gambling den, is at large.

Notably, Police late November 23 night claimed to have busted a gambling den during a raid near Khariar road in Nuapada district and arrested three persons for indulging in gambling.

Police conducted a surprise raid near Khariar road and nabbed the gamblers. During the raids, the cops also seized Rs 6,780 in cash, four motorcycles and three mobile phones from the possession of gamblers.

PNN