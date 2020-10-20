Berhampur: Digapahandi police busted Tuesday a gambling den at Kanthasara village under the same block in Ganjam district and arrested six persons. Among those arrested were a couple of women. The cops also seized Rs 14,200 in cash from the gamblers. However, police did not reveal the identities of those arrested as investigations are still on.

Police had been tipped off by residents of the village regarding the gambling operations in a particular house. They immediately conducted a raid at the house.

However, some of the gamblers managed to escape from the spot.

The villagers alleged that a home guard of Digapahandi police station is helping the gamblers. He is also getting a hefty amount as bribe on a regular basis for helping out the gamblers, they alleged.

Personnel of Digapahandi police said strong disciplinary action will be taken against the home guard if he is found involved with the gamblers.

Notably, gambling is considered a part of puja celebrations in the district. People of all ages indulge in gambling. It generally starts from Ganesh Puja and continues till Kumar Purnima. Even parents ask their children to gamble during the festival season and provide money to them.

PNN