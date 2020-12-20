Boudh: Boudh district is rich with ancient monuments and sculptures, but scores of them have remained far from the sight of tourists due to lack of publicity and preservation, a report said.

One of the ancient temples is at Gandhradhi near Janhapanka.

Centuries ago, kings of Bhanja dynasty used to rule parts of Boudh district. They were followers of Shaivism and Vaishnavism. They had built famous Harihar temple at Jagati. The temple is known for its unique architectural style. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up its conservation and named this shrine as Gandharadhi peetha.

It was learnt that the central government has provided crores of rupees for its conservation, but it was alleged that no remarkable step has been taken for its development.

Villagers have been demanding its development. Later, funds were provided from MLA LAD for a community centre near it. However, 20 years have passed, but the work of this community centre has not been completed. Tourists coming to the area have to face problems of accommodation.

Besides, a panthanivas has been set up in the area at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated it. Its maintenance and upkeep has not been handed over to any agency. As a result, the facility is of no use for tourists.

People’s representatives take pride for this famous shrine, but no step has been taken to accord tourism status to the shrine, locals lamented.

Locals, historians and researchers have urged the district administration for the development of the place as tourist destination.

PNN