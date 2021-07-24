Bhubaneswar: Dreaded gangster Suleiman Hyder Saturday died while undergoing treatment at Balasore district headquarters hospital after sustaining bullet injuries in a police encounter.

Hyder allegedly snatched a weapon from a policeman and tried to flee while he was being shifted to Baripada jail from Cuttack, a top police official said.

According to Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh, the encounter took place near Simulia in Balasore district.

Hyder allegedly urged the police escort team to stop the vehicle requesting for a break to relieve himself at about 3.20pm. However, after getting down from the police vehicle, he tried to escape custody by snatching a gun from one of the cops leading to the encounter.

The gangster had sustained serious bullet injuries on his left hand and stomach in the encounter following which he was admitted to Balasore district headquarters hospital.

It is to be noted here that the dreaded criminal had escaped from police custody April 10, 2021 while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Later, he was arrested from the Sangareddy district of Telangana following a massive manhunt.

