Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, dreaded gangster Suleiman Hyder Saturday escaped from surgery ward of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack by reportedly drugging the lone security guard in place.

The security guard is now undergoing treatment at SCB while the Commissionerate Police has launched a manhunt to arrest the gangster. According to sources, Hyder was recently shifted from VIMSAR in Burla to SCB for treatment and kept in Cabin No. 5 of the surgery ward.

Speaking to media persons, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said Hyder drugged the sentry and escaped from ward. He said that search on the notorious criminal and all the entry and exit points to the city have been sealed. A special team has been formed to nab Hyder. Kendrapara and Jajpur SPs along with DCP, Cuttack have jointly launched a manhunt. All the neighbouring SPs have been alerted about the incident. The whole episode put a huge question mark on the lackadaisical approach by the jail authorities towards the security arrangements for the notorious criminal.

Hyder was serving life imprisonment in the circle jail at Sambalpur after he was found guilty of killing Rashi Ranjan Mohapatra and Sk Chuna. He was shifted to Sambalpur circle jail following a gang war inside Jharpada jail in 2017. Hyder along with Tito was engaged in several wrongful activities in the coastal belt of state for several decades.