Cuttack: The dreaded gangster Hyder who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 infection, moved the Orissa High Court Friday afternoon alleging inadequate healthcare in Choudwar Circle Jail of Cuttack.

Hyder’s legal counsel Satyaranjan Mulia appealed to the court to direct the jail authorities for proving his client adequate medical treatment in a petition filed for the purpose. The lawyer also requested the High Court to scrutinise medical records pertaining to Hyder’s health.

Notably, the gangster had recently escaped from the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack April 10 while undergoing medical treatment at Cabin No.-5 of Surgery ward in the hospital.

Subsequently, Hyder was arrested by police from Zaheerabad area of Sangareddy district in Telangana. After being brought to Cuttack, an RT-PCR testing was conducted and he was found to be positive.

