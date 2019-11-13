Bhubaneswar: Gangster Sandeep Acharya alias Raja has been arrested by Malgodown police on a non-bailable warrant (NBW). The NBW was issued against him by a local court in Cuttack said an official of Badagada police who accompanied Malgodown police to pick up the gangster from Badagada area here, Wednesday.

The official added that Raja, who has more than three dozen criminal cases pending against him, did not appear before the CJM-cum-ASJ court in Cuttack in connection with a case (203/2004) registered with the Malgodown police for threatening and eventually throwing bombs at a businessman in 2004. An ‘attempt to murder’ case was filed against Raja. This prompted the court to issue a NBW against the history-sheeter.

Notably, Acharya had walked out of Jharpada jail April 25 last year on bail. He was granted bail by the Orissa High Court while serving his sentence for abduction of an employee of Jyote Motors in 2010.

Raja is also convicted for killing judo coach Biranchi Das in Bhubaneswar in 2008.