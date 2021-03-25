Mumbai: It seems hurdles over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi will not stop in the near future.

Since its teaser, the film has been caught in controversies due to various reasons. Now Mumbai court has summoned Bhansali and the film’s leading lady Alia Bhatt regarding a criminal defamation case.

The courts have asked them to be in court May 21, on the plea of Babu Rawji Shah who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and scheduled to release 30 July. Ajay Devgn will also be seen playing a pivotal role.

Shah claims that the chapter on Gangubai Kathiawadi in the book was defamatory and tarnished the reputation of his deceased mother.

Earlier, Shah had filed a case in Mumbai’s Civil Court seeking a moratorium on the film’s trailer, which was rejected by the court.

The court had held that the suit is barred by limitation since the book was published in 2011 and the suit was filed only in December 2020.