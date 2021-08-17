Koraput: In a major haul, over one quintal of ganja was seized from an SUV near Tikaput Chowk in Koraput district Tuesday. Three persons have been arrested in the regard. They have been identified as Mohammad Azharuddin, Jitendra Singh and Bantesh Kumar. It was learnt that they are all natives of Rajasthan.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Jalaput and Lamataput police carried out a raid at the Tikaput Chowk area. During the raid, the cops intercepted an SUV. Upon a thorough search, they found 108 kilograms of ganja concealed in the vehicle. The occupants when failed to produce any valid documents in support of the possession of such a huge quantity of cannabis, so they were arrested. Four mobile phones were seized and a case under NDPS Act was registered against them.

The consignment was being smuggled from Jalaput area to Rajasthan. The cops have launched an investigation into the case.

