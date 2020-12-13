Mohana: Police and excise officials Sunday destroyed ganja plantations cultivated on 80 acres of land near Pateiguda village under R Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district. This is a part of the programme launched to crack the whip on people who grow cannabis and those who sell it.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel from the Mohana police station and Gajapati district excise officials conducted a raid. They cut down the plants grown in the forested areas and then set them on fire. The valuation of the destroyed cannabis was approximately put at Rs 16 crore.

In a similar operation November 29, Mohana police, Gajapati district excise, revenue and forest department officials had destroyed cannabis plantation worth over Rs 10.4 crore at Bama village of Juba panchayat in the district. The plantations were being grown on 52 acres of land.

In the last two weeks alone, the police have destroyed ganja cultivation worth over Rs 20 crore.

PNN