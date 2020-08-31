Sambalpur: In a second major incident of alleged involvement of police officials in ganja smuggling Sunday, a vehicle reportedly belonging to Government Railway Police (GRP) was found carrying contrabands in the afternoon.

Local police seized the contrabands and arrested the vehicle’s driver who was identified as Purna Chandra Patra. Later, he was forwarded to court. Driver Patra, who hails from Bishipali under Bonai police limits in Sundargarh district, is currently working at Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police (DSRP) in Jharsuguda.

According to reports, during routine checking of vehicles, a Bolero was stopped by Rengali police near Ramapada Chhak on suspicion. On being searched, ganja weighing around 21kg was found inside the vehicle. An FIR was registered at Rengali police station under NDPS Act and further investigation is under way.

Earlier in the day, an ASI and two home guards were arrested for letting a vehicle which was allegedly carrying ganja go after taking bribe from the smugglers. The SI of the police station concerned was also suspended for dereliction of duty.

PNN