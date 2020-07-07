Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police arrested two youths who used to dupe citizens by posing as policemen, Monday night.

The accused duo duped more than lakhs from truck drivers at different National Highways of Bhubaneswar over the last couple of months by impersonating as police offcials, police said,

The police had received a video-clip in which the two youths are seen demanding money from the truck drivers on the NH-16. The police, on seeing the clip, swung into action and nabbed the accused.

The two accused have been identified as Soumya Ranjan Rout alias Somu (29) and Chandra Sekhar Das from Laxmipur Basti in Chandrasekharpur.

They used to follow the truck drivers and intercept them after a while. Both Somya and Sekhar used to introduce themselves as cops and made cash demands to check the vehicle papers of victims and pretended to check if they are following the COVID-19 guidelines.

“The duo used to accuse the victims of stealing some object or documents. Once the victim was scared, the duo used to demand money from them”, source said.

The cops also seized an Innova SUV with a yellow beacon atop it from the possession of the two accused.

A case under Sections 419/384/34 of IPC was registered at the Nayapalli police station and investigation is on, sources said.

PNN