Bhubaneswar: In a major haul, excise officials and police seized a huge cache of ganja from a car near Bharatpur area here in the wee hours of Friday. One person was arrested in this connection. The total amount of cannabis seized was close to 93kg with a market value of approximately rupees one crore.

Acting on a tip off, a team comprising excise department and police officials intercepted the Bolero van near Bharatpur. At first, they did not get any marijuana inside the car. However a thorough search revealed that the cannabis was stored in packets hidden in several chambers.

During the search, the cops also found 16 number plates. The cops said that these were used to hoodwink surveillance. They said these consignments were being brought to Bharatpur area from another district. The detained person is being interrogated to find out about others involved in the clandestine deals.

It is being suspected that the contraband assignment was being smuggled from another district to Bharatpur.

The detained person is being quizzed so that the racket can be busted, it was learnt.

