Jeypore: In a major crackdown, Koraput Police seized 1.8 quintals of ganja from a truck near Tikaput Chowk here Monday night. The cops also arrested three persons in this connection. The value of the seized contraband in the grey market will be approximately Rs 1 crore.

According to a source, the police were tipped off that a huge consignment of ganja was being smuggled in a truck carrying jackfruit.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team comprising personnel from Lamataput and Machhkund police stations led by Jeypore SDPO intercepted the truck at Tikaput Chowk.

While conducting a search, the cops stumbled upon bags stashed with cannabis that which were hidden under jackfruits. The police then arrested the driver, helper and another person travelling in the truck when they failed to produce proper documents. Three mobile phones and cash worth Rs 3, 500 were seized from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was on its way from Machhkund area in Koraput district to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN