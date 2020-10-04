Rayagada: Rayagada police seized 498 kg of ganja worth around Rs 40 lakh Saturday afternoon at Dhobagudi Square under Muniguda police limits in Rayagada district and arrested six persons in this connection.

The arrested have been identified to be Sunil Singh, Debasish Singh, Rajendra Kakodia, Swaroop Uikey, Braja Mohan Chhatria and Harendra Singh, Muniguda police sources informed.

The police also seized a truck, a car, a motorbike and four mobile phones from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off about the truck loaded with cannabis hidden inside jute bags filled with rice bran was being transported from Dangasorada to Raipur, a team led by Bissamcuttak SDPO Akash Sahoo intercepted the vehicle and seized the contraband. The police also sized a car and motorcycle which were escorting the truck.

A case (131/2020) under Section 20(B)(ii)(C), 25,27,(A) and 29 of NDPS Act has been registered in this connection.

PNN