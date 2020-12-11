Jeypore: Jeypore Sadar police Friday busted an inter-state ganja smuggling racket with the arrest of three youths from Uttar Pradesh from a place near Patraput bridge here. The cops also seized cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh from an SUV they were using.

The SUV bore a number plate with ‘ADVOCATE’ written prominently above the numbers.

The arrested youths were identified as Pushpraj Gaudh (26) from Tikar area, Shiv Shankar Patel (32) from Bhasundar Kalan and Anil Kumar Patel (32) from Alimabad in Allahabad district in Uttar Pradesh. According to an official, the gang was under the misconception that by simply mentioning ‘ADVOCATE’ above the number plate, they could hoodwink the police.

The police were tipped off well in advance that a consignment of ganja was being smuggled from Lamtaput area to Uttar Pradesh via Jeypore town. Accordingly, a plan was drawn out, and a team led by Jeypore OIC A Mahakur and sub-inspector NK Toppo intercepted the SUV (UP13 AH 1881) near Patraput bridge.

Following a search, the cops recovered 81.7 kg ganja from the vehicle and then arrested the youths. The SUV used in smuggling and Rs 17,030 cash were also seized from their possession.

The Koraput police have launched a drive against ganja smugglers, and in a release, they say they will intensify the drive in coming days.

PNN