Berhampur: As many as 171 people were arrested for allegedly gambling and Rs 4.83 lakh in cash was seized ahead of the Kumar Purnima in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said Friday.

Many consider gambling as a tradition from Dashami to Kumar Purnima, one of the most popular festivals in Odisha.

In the last 24 hours, 112 gamblers were arrested and Rs 2.92 lakh in cash seized in massive raids at numerous gambling dens across the Ganjam police district.

Fifty-nine people, including four women, were arrested in the Berhampur police district and Rs 1.91 lakh in cash was seized.

Ganjam district consists of two police districts — Berhampur and Ganjam.

As there were no COVID-related restrictions, people indulged in gambling across the district with much enthusiasm.

Police, however, said their drive to crackdown on gambling would continue.

“We will not allow the people to indulge in unlawful activities in the name of the age-old tradition,” Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

PTI