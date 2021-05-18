Bhubaneswar: The Ganjam Collector has called out Sonu Sood on the actor’s claim to have arranged a bed for a patient at Ganjam City Hospital at Berhampur. Through the official Twitter account of the administration, it was informed that the patient in home isolation was in stable condition. It was also revealed that the patient did not require a bed and Berhampur Municipal Corporation is monitoring the situation.

Sonu Sood had claimed that a bed had been arranged at the Ganjam City Hospital after a request was made by one Pradeep Behera May 15. The account, which allegedly belongs to one Pradeep Behera, had said that he was looking for a bed for his wife but was unable to get one.

“Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it’s the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attached are the chats for your reference. Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too. Have DM you his contact details. Jai Hind,” said the actor in a reply to the administration’s tweet.

The district administration responded saying, “Our intention was not to criticise your system. We have our own TEAM GANJAM to ensure bed availability for patient which work 24*7. Still it’s our duty to investigate if any issues about bed availability. That’s why we cleared the facts. You and your organization doing great job.”

The tweet to the actor for help has since then been deleted. There has been suspicion that Sonu has been falsely garnering credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients.

The actor, since last year’s lockdown, has been helping thousands of migrants reach home safely. He also provided e-rickshaws to the unemployed. He recently urged more people to come forward and help those who are suffering due to Covid. He posted a screen recording of his phone that shows the actor has been getting messages from people asking for help continuously. He says he is trying to help as many people as possible.

