Chhatrapur: In order to check further spread of coronavirus in the district, Ganajm district administration has made wearing masks mandatory for passengers while travelling in public transport.

Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Thursday said in a tweet that the bus owners will have to cough up fines if passengers are found travelling without masks in their buses.

“If passengers are found to be travelling without wearing masks, the bus owners will have to pay fine. The onus is on the bus owners to keep sanitiser for their staff,” Kulange added.

The COVID-19 situation in Ganjam district has improved quite a bit. That said, the risk of catching the infection from persons from other districts remains high. The district administration is taking several measures to combat it.

Since COVID-19 cases are still rising in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda areas, the buses coming from these areas are being inspected thoroughly.

Besides, inside Ganjam, tehsil office staff with the help of RTO continue to carry out checkings in auto-rickshaws and buses. Officials from Digapahandi and Bhanjnagar areas were Thursday seen inspecting passengers travelling in these vehicles for COVID norm compliance.

Meanwhile, it has been made mandatory for the buses to have posters on their entrance that says ‘no mask, no entry’.