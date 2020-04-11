Chhatrapur: To keep young minds engaged amid the 21-day lockdown, Ganjam district administration in collaboration with X-Gen, a private company has started an online painting competition from Saturday.

The programme will enable students of Fine Arts and professional artists to spend their times in a fruitful manner by participating in painting and drawing competitions. The competition is based on ‘COVID-19 warriors- Our Heroes’ theme. The participants will have to submit their paintings by April 28.

The winners of the competition will be announced April 30 and they will be presented with a certificate and cash prize.

It is worth mentioning that, UNICEF in collaboration with the Odisha government has started an online competition titled ‘Mo Pratibha’ that will enable students between the age groups of 5-18 to spend their times in a fruitful manner by participating in painting, drawing, poster making and short story/poem writing competitions.