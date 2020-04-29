Sergarh: With 228 migrant workers from Surat expected to reach Ganjam district Wednesday night, the district administration has been taking necessary steps for their quarantine.

Ganjam administration has opened a quarantine facility in Sergarh Adarsha School for the returnees. The centre has a capacity of 114 beds.

The returnees will stay at the isolation centre for 14 days. They will be allowed to go home only if they test negative for COVID-19.

Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Wednesday paid a visit to the quarantine centre and inspected the facilities such as drinking water, piped water, toilet, soap, sanitiser, bedsheet and kitchen made available at the centre.