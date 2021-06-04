Berhampur: In view of rising cases of Covid-19 and expected third wave of the pandemic, the Ganjam district administration Friday worked out strategies to vaccinate differently-abled and old people. Sources said mobile teams will visit the remote, urban and rural areas in Ganjam district. The teams will identify persons above the age group of 45 years.

People from different walks of life including shop owners, vegetable vendors, saloon owners and garage mechanics will be shortlisted for vaccination.

Also read: Quack-run illegal clinics flourishing in Kendrapara district; locals demand action

All block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers of civic bodies in the district have been accordingly directed through video conferencing to expedite the chalked out vaccination drive, Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

Temporary vaccination camps will be set up at important locations in remote, urban and rural areas. Local people’s representatives will coordinate the drive in similar vein with elections conducted.

Local sarpanchs and councilors will distribute tokens to all bonafide recipients of Covid-19 vaccine, one day before the scheduled date of vaccination, Kulange further said.

The collector also appealed officials to make the drive 100 per cent successful. The differently-abled and old people will be brought to the vaccination camps by special vehicles which will be arranged by the local administrations for the purpose, Kulange added.

Universal vaccination is inevitable to keep the deadly disease at bay, a senior official said.

PNN