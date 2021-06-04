Mahakalpara: Unauthorised and illegal clinics run by quacks are blossoming in several coastal villages under Mahakalpara block of Kendrapara district. Local residents blamed Friday these quack-run clinics for the death of two persons. Sources said most of these clinics are operating at a local market near Milan Square bordering Sunti and Kansar Badadandua panchayats.

A man from Pankapal village suffering from fever was brought to one such clinic here at the Benakandha market for treatment. The quack present at the clinic administered some medicines and four bottles of saline. When the condition of the man did not improve, his relatives took him to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital (DHH). However, he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Similarly, another fever-hit man from Ramnagar village was taken to one such clinic at Pitapata area two days ago. He was prescribed medicines by the ‘doctor’ in the clinic. However, the man died within a couple of days of visiting the clinic.

Locals said that there are many such clinics which are flourishing especially during the pandemic. They said that the unscrupulous quacks are taking advantage of the situation. Most of these clinics are functioning in villages that have a large number of Bangladeshi refugees. Among the villages are Batighara, Kharinasi, Ramnagar, Petchhela, Baulakani, Jambu, Sunti, Tantiapal, Babara, Benakandha and Kansar Badadandua. These quacks are allegedly exploiting innocent and illiterate people, some villagers said.

On being contacted, Kendrapara chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Anita Pattnaik said, “We have got allegations on quacks treating patients in coastal villages. The matter will be investigated and necessary legal actions will be taken against wrongdoers.”

PNN