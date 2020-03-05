Chhatrapur: After the High Court and Supreme Court issued orders for implementation of ‘No bag day’ for Saturdays in all schools, the Ganjam district administration is making every possible effort to implement the rule successfully.

Ganjam administration will launch the ‘No bag day’ in the district March 7 onwards under the leadership of District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. The day will be reserved for parent-teacher meets, games, happiness therapy and personality development.

The students will be imparted education in a completely different manner in place of the conventional one. Stress will be given to develop their physical and mental capacity in a proper manner. Among other things they will taught the benefits of cleanliness, shunning the use of plastics and about health and hygiene. Importance will also be laid on the development of greenery.

The students will also be allowed to improve their oratory skills through poetry contests, story-telling and debates. General knowledge classes will also be conducted.

In the first phase, the ‘No bag day’ will be implemented in 20 schools under the guidance of the administrative officers in the blocks.

