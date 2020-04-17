Ganjam: The district administration is turning schools and colleges in the Ganjam block into quarantine centres. These will be used to house people who return to their native villages after the lockdown ends May 3.

There is a possibility that some of these returnees may be carriers of the deadly coronavirus. So the district administration is not taking any chances. All those who arrive by train will be taken to quarantine centres from the railway station. A similar process will be enforced at the main bus terminus here.

The sanitisers at the quarantine centres will be provided by a top corporate house said an official.

Ganjam block’s BDO Jyoti Shankar Roy said the process to identify the returnees from other parts of the country has already started. “Once the persons are identified, the list of names will be handed over to the district administration,” Roy said.

“Once they arrive they will be taken directly to the quarantine centres for medical checkup. They will remain isolated there for 15 days. Their basic necessities will be looked after by the administration,” Roy said.

It has been learnt similar arrangements are being made in other blocks in Ganjam district.

