Berhampur: With IMD forecasting more rains in Ganjam district under impact of a low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal, the district administration has directed the water reservoirs authorities of the district to take necessary action to avoid any mishap.

The reservoir authorities have been told to release 75 per cent water as the water level will be under control after the rain. Following the order, reservoirs authorities including Daha, Bhanjanagar and Baghua dams in the district released water into rivers and canals Monday.

Meanwhile, water level in the dams continues to rise amid incessant rains in the district from Sunday night.

Ganjam sub-collector Rajendra Minz visited all the dams to take a stock of the situation.

It may be mentioned here that the water level in Russelkonda reservoir at Bhanjanagar recorded at 94.64 metre against its capacity of 96 meter Monday morning.

Similarly, Soroda and Daha reservoirs were at 92.31 and 117.90 metre this morning against their capacity of 91.30 metre and 113.85 metre respectively.

On the other hand, the released water has flooded agriculture lands in various parts of the districts affecting the farmers.

In view of the expected flood-like situation in the district, the Ganjam DRDA PD Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde discussed with sub-collectors regarding the situation and ordered the concerned officials to start preparations such as evacuation of people in low-lying areas, arrangements of medicines and dry-foods at flood shelter homes.

Farmers from the district, meanwhile, said that release of excess floodwater from the dams has put an adverse effect on their ready to harvest crops.

Notably, the Kharif crops in the district including paddy are in a harvesting stage.

PNN