Shergarh: Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Friday inaugurated Berhampur Blood Bank’s mobile blood collection van which had been lying unused since procurement.

Kulange also donated blood in it.

More than 20 units of blood were collected in the van on the first day itself, it was learnt.

Later, speaking to reporters, the collector said that the mobile van will go to all blocks to collect blood. If required, block development officers will carry it on by arranging blood donation camps in all panchayats under their blocks, he added.

Speaking about coronavirus, Kulange said everyone has to follow necessary regulations to keep the virus at bay. “Do not come out if there is no important work. Always wear a mask whenever you step out of your house,” he advised.