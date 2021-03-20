Ganjam: In view of rising cases of coronavirus in the country and high migrant worker population in Ganjam, collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Saturday issued a fresh set of guidelines to contain the disease in the district.

In a tweet, Kulange informed people coming from out of the state to Ganjam to follow certain directions.

“He/she has to inform to Sarpanch of GP/EO of NAC/com BeMC. He/she has to check health from nearest health centre. If Symptoms, then RT-PCR test will be done. Accordingly, medical treatment/home isolation ensured,” the tweet read (SIC).

Notably, in initial days of COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Ganjam continued to be at the top of the list with maximum number of fresh COVID-19 patients. However, with sustained efforts and public participation, the situation was brought under control.

The district Saturday reported four fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,929. Of them, while 21,656 patients have so far been recovered, 17 are undergoing treatment. The disease has so far claimed 248 lives in the district. The district has also reported eight deaths due to reasons other than COVID-19.

PNN