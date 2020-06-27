Berhampur: Concerned over the increasing cases of coronavirus in Ganjam district, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange urged rural people in the district to not enter into urban areas of the district for the next 15 days.

The decision has been taken as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in the rural areas.

Kulange tweeted, “We request people in rural areas to not visit any urban area for the next 15 days if not an emergency.”

The Ganjam collector advised people to follow the three basic guidelines of COVID-19 -social distancing, use of masks and regular hand wash for 20 seconds or use of sanitisers to stay safe and fight the deadly virus.

“We have to avoid crowd, use mask and constantly maintain social distancing to control coronavirus,” added Kulange.

Meanwhile, the Health & Family Welfare department said one person has died of COVID-19 in Ganjam district, Saturday.

PNN