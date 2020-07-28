Chhatrapur: Despite Ganjam being the worst COVID-hit district in the state, people here barely seem to follow COVID safety guidelines issued by the local administration, if official data is anything to go by.

The administration, meanwhile, appears helpless despite carrying out massive sensitisation drives and levying heavy penalties on violators.

“Mask or ventilator…choice is yours. Be corona warriors by following social distancing.” Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange’s office Tuesday wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Kulange posted a picture of a roadside pushcart with people standing around it. Referring to this picture, he wrote, “Go through this pics @9.15am. This guy is selling tiffins without maintaining proper social distance @ Gandhi Nagar Square. People also enjoying food without social distancing. Seems corona only teach them. When we learn?”

Different police stations across Ganjam district, meanwhile, collected fines amounting to Rs1.56 lakh from mask violators in last 24 hours.

Similarly, Rs1,500 was collected from night curfew violators. These apart, a gambling den was busted. While five gamblers were arrested, Rs7,200 was seized from them. At the same time, police seized 101.6litres of liquor and arrested nine for their involvement, Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Ray wrote on Twitter.