Ganjam: Students of the Adarsh Vidyalay at Satrusole village of Subalaya panchayat under Ganjam block had an exciting time Thursday when District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange turned teacher for some time.

Kulange paid a visit to the school Thursday morning. He interacted with the teachers and learnt about the infrastructure of the institution. He also asked the authorities to ensure safe transportation of the students to and fro from the school.

Before leaving, Kulange entered a class and interacted with the students to understand their problems. He also taught them for some time.

The students said they were excited to find the Collector as their teacher, even though it was for a short duration. “His kind words would inspire us in the days to come,” they said.

Earlier Kulange visited 40 cow sheds at Satrusole village, constructed by the block administration. Block development officer (BDO) Jyoti Shankar Roy and other officials accompanied him. Kulange went around the sheds inspecting the cleanliness and hygiene. He also held discussions with officials regarding the process of production of ‘gobar gas’ (bio fuel) under ‘Mo Godhan Scheme Yojana’.

PNN