Paradip: This year’s Mahashivratri brought back smiles that a family from Mendhapur village under Jagannathprasad police limits in Ganjam district had lost a decade ago.

Sudarshan Swain, son of Jayant Swain, had left his house for Surat in 2009 after telling his family that he would work there.

Thereafter, Sudrashan had gone incommunicado for a decade. His parents and wife had given up all hopes of ever getting him back.

Two days ago, the family members happened to come across a piece of news about Jaladhar Barik, a resident of Paradip, taking care of a mentally challenged person on social media. The family had no problem in recognizing Sudarshan even though they saw him after a gap of more than ten years.

They came to Paradip and searched for Sudarshan till Friday when they finally found him near the Sarala temple under Adarsh police station. After completing all the necessary procedures at a police station, they took Sudarshan back home.

They had come to know that he had been wandering in Paradip as a mentally challenged person.

“My faith on Lord Shiva has been reaffirmed. Getting back my son after a gap of ten years is nothing but a blessing. We could easily recognise him despite the fact that he was tonsured,” said Jayant in teary eyes.

It was also noticed that after seeing his family members, Sudarshan started regaining his lost memory.

“Sudarshan’s reunion with his family is a lot for them. A couple has got their lost son back, a wife and two sons have reunited with their husband and father respectively,” observed a relative, all in a chocked voice.

