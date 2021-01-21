Chhatrapur: The district administration in Ganjam has declared as many as 1,172 villages and urban wards in the district as child marriage-free, a report said Wednesday.

Among them, 1,032 are villages and 140 are urban wards in the district. The matter came to fore after the district social welfare officer forwarded a letter to the state Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department apprising of the development.

As many as 111 villages of Chhatrapur block, 82 of Ganjam, 40 in Khallikote, 52 of Beguniapada, 71 of Polsara, 14 in Purusottampur, 75 in Kabisuryanagar, 12 in Hinjili, 70 in Rangeilunda, 72 in Kukudakhandi, 13 in Digapahandi, 47 in Sanakhemundi, 16 in Chikiti, 37 in Patrapur, 50 in Bhanjanagar, 20 in Belguntha, 35 in Jagannathprasad, nine in Aska, 27 in Dharakote, 75 in Sorada and 83 in Shergad blocks have been declared child marriage-free.

Similarly, 13 wards in Rambha NAC, 11 in Ganjam NAC, six in Khallikote NAC, 17 in Polsara NAC, 20 in Kabisuryanagar NAC, 2 in Hinjili Municipality, nine in Berhampur Municipal Corporation, 16 in Gopalpur NAC, one in Digapahandi NAC, two in Chikiti NAC, four in Bhanjanagar NAC, four in Buguda NAC, 15 in Aska NAC, nine in Purusottampur NAC and 11 in Sorada NAC have also been declared child marriage-free.

The figures were obtained following verification conducted twice by the local BDOs, child marriage prohibition officer and village and ward-level task force.

The villages were declared child marriage free by the district administration January 19. Not a single child marriage was performed in the villages and wards. Many incidents of child marriages and the same getting foiled by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Childline were reported in several villages of Ganjam district in the past.

The district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had earlier announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for those informing the district administration about child marriages. Anganwadi workers and child development project officers were directed to keep a close watch on cases of child marriage in the areas.

PNN