Ganjam: Ganjam NAC administration Tuesday sealed an area after it reported its first COVID-19 patient.

Despite rapid surge in COVID-19 positive cases in Ganjam district, Ganjam NAC had been in green zone till Monday. The NAC administration swung into action after a patient tested positive for the virus from an area under the NAC.

Apart from sealing the area, the administration has declared DurgaDevi Sahi, Madhhyakhand Sahi and Raghunath Sahi in ward nos-3 and 4 as restricted zones.

Moreover, suspecting a young man of DurgaDevi Sahi to be a positive case, the administration rushed him in a COVID-19 vehicle to Sitalapali COVID-19 hospital.

While people are in fear and apprehension after detection of the first patient, block development officer Jyoti Shankar Ray, IIC Dillip Kumar Sahu and other administrative officials are camping in the area and keeping a close watch on the situation.

The NAC administration is providing jobs to the returnees by employing them in ponds resurrection work in the NAC.

“We had been devoid of work since our return from other states. Now we are happy for we are able to earn something in these trying times,” observed some labourers.

The administration is spending Rs 298 for each labourer. Local people have appreciated executive officer, NAC, Prabhu Kalyan Das for introducing such labour-oriented jobs.

