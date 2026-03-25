Chhatrapur: Ganjam police personnel conducted a mock drill launched under Operation Sagar Kavach, along the Ganjam and parts of the Chilika Lake coastlines Tuesday.

Coastal areas under Arjyapalli, Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Chamakhandi, and Rambha were covered during this military exercise.

Police personnel of the Marine Police Station, Indian Coast Guard officials, fire personnel, fisheries and health department officials participated in the drill.

The officials informed that security checking has been beefed up along the 40km stretch under Marine police limits.

Markedly, the terrorists approached Mumbai through sea route from Pakistan to carry out the deadly 26/11 attacks back in 2008.

Odisha, being one of the vulnerable areas with a long coastline, falls under extremely high risk, indicating a possible terrorist infiltration through the sea.

Considering the situation, the police and the military forces are kept on high alert following the mock drill.

Chhatrapur SDPO Chandan Kumar Ghadei created awareness among the fishermen and the coastal residents.