Khallikote: In a major crackdown, Ganjam police Friday conducted raids on illegal country liquor distillery units and godowns in several villages under Khallikote block, following orders from the Ganjam Superintendent of Police, Subhendu Kumar Patra.

A total of 20 people were arrested and nearly 2 lakh litres of country liquor along with raw materials, breweries, cooking utensils, plastic drums, and other items were destroyed during the operation. The raid was carried out in several villages under Badapalli panchayat at 5am Friday morning by a team comprising two additional SPs, 20 IICs, and 15 platoons of police force. Police also seized around 135 liquor cooking utensils, 402 plastic drums, liquor barrels and pouches, 13 gunny bags of mahua flowers, five water pump sets, two pistols, and two motorcycles.